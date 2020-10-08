Dr. Joelle Floriana, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Floriana is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joelle Floriana, PHD
Overview
Dr. Joelle Floriana, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Perrysburg, OH.
Locations
Joelle A. Floriana, Ph.D.1011 Sandusky St Ste S, Perrysburg, OH 43551 Directions (419) 779-8198
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Frontpath Health Coalition
- HAP Insurance
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Paramount
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Floriana is the best psychologist hands down ! I would recommend her to anyone ! She has helped me through do much with her patience , understanding and thorough care! She has made many accommodations to me in the past to make sure I was able to have my appointments. If it wasn't for her understanding, tools and advice and great listening skills I'm not sure I would be in the position I am today and overcoming anxiety, panic attacks and PTSD. I can say when I completely work through these issues that I never want to stop seeing her , no matter how much out of pocket I may have to pay, she's definitely worth it !
About Dr. Joelle Floriana, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1730188962
Education & Certifications
- Marist College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Floriana has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Floriana accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Floriana has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Floriana. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Floriana.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Floriana, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Floriana appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.