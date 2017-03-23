Dr. Wieman has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Joel Wieman, PHD
Overview
Dr. Joel Wieman, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Anchorage, AK.
Locations
- 1 1345 W 9th Ave Ste 200, Anchorage, AK 99501 Directions (907) 276-7374
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Weiman is knowledgeable, attentive, and caring. He is broadly experienced and clearly knows his field. I always felt comfortable in his office and calm and welcome in the waiting area. I will recommend and have recommended him to peers.
About Dr. Joel Wieman, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wieman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Wieman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wieman.
