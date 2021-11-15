Dr. Wagaman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Joel Wagaman, PHD
Overview
Dr. Joel Wagaman, PHD is an Adolescent Psychologist in Tumwater, WA.
Locations
- 1 6334 Littlerock Rd SW Ste 101, Tumwater, WA 98512 Directions (360) 866-7406
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
Our family used Dr. Wagaman's services for years. I agree with positive comments made by others. Dr. Joel has experience with developmental disabilities and he was very respectful and effective. He is down to earth, easy to talk with and always ready with a smile. I recommend him to families but will let them know that he is not everyone's cup of tea. This means that he is very direct and some therapists are not direct. If you like the direct approach and being held accountable, then I think you will like him a lot.
About Dr. Joel Wagaman, PHD
- Adolescent Psychology
- English
- 1952467045
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wagaman accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wagaman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Wagaman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wagaman.
