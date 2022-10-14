Joel Thone, CHIRMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Joel Thone is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Joel Thone, CHIRMD
Overview
Joel Thone, CHIRMD is a Chiropractor in Rochester, NH.
Joel Thone works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Dr. Joel H. Thone201 S Main St, Rochester, NH 03867 Directions (603) 332-2908
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Joel Thone?
My family has been going to Dr Thone for decades. Every visit has been really good. He's thorough and doesn't pressure you to keep making more appointments if it's not necessary. They always get me in to be seen quickly. The staff has changed over the years but are still friendly and helpful. Most importantly I feel great when I leave.
About Joel Thone, CHIRMD
- Chiropractic
- English
- 1629189204
Frequently Asked Questions
Joel Thone has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Joel Thone accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Joel Thone has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Joel Thone works at
8 patients have reviewed Joel Thone. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Joel Thone.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Joel Thone, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Joel Thone appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.