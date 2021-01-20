Joel Stegen, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Joel Stegen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Joel Stegen, PA-C
Joel Stegen, PA-C is a Family Medicine Specialist in Arlington, WA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 6 years of experience. They graduated from University of Washington, Seattle and is affiliated with UW Medical Center - Montlake.
UW Neighborhood Smokey Point Clinic3823 172nd St NE, Arlington, WA 98223 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- UW Medical Center - Montlake
Joel is absolutely amazing! He is always kind, caring and respectful. He listens well, and explains things clearly. One of my family members had complex medical issues that no local doctor could treat. We decided to try UW Medicine, but it was over 60 miles to get there and back. We ended up seeing Joel, and he provided an accurate diagnosis and proper medication the 1st visit. We ended up seeing him a number of times for various things, and he was equally helpful and kind each time. His staff were equally professional and caring as well. I would highly recommend Joel Stegen to anyone looking for a competent and compassionate medical provider.
- Family Medicine
- 6 years of experience
- English
- 1851763270
- University of Washington, Seattle
- SAN DIEGO STATE UNIVERSITY
Joel Stegen has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Joel Stegen using Healthline FindCare.
Joel Stegen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Joel Stegen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Joel Stegen.
