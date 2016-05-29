Dr. Joel Sollom, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sollom is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joel Sollom, OD
Dr. Joel Sollom, OD is an Optometrist in Lakeville, MN. They graduated from ILLINOIS COLLEGE OF OPTOMETRY.
Focused Eye Care7598 160th St W, Lakeville, MN 55044 Directions (651) 213-9129
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota
- MultiPlan
Dr. Sollom is awesome, funny, friendly, caring, listen to us, candid, knowledgeable, personable.... the list is endless. He is THE BEST!! And great staff at Focused Eyes The Wongs love Dr. Joel!!
- Optometry
- English
- ILLINOIS COLLEGE OF OPTOMETRY
Dr. Sollom has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sollom accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sollom has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
1038 patients have reviewed Dr. Sollom. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sollom.
