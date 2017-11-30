Joel Salter, FNP-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Joel Salter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Joel Salter, FNP-C
Offers telehealth
Overview
Joel Salter, FNP-C is a Nurse Practitioner in Gilbert, AZ. They specialize in Nursing (Nurse Practitioner), has 16 years of experience. They graduated from Western States Chiropractic College.
Joel Salter works at
Locations
Salter Med3921 E Baseline Rd Ste 111, Gilbert, AZ 85234 Directions (480) 508-1522Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 12:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
He really cares about my health issues and makes me feel like a priority. I appreciate how thorough and attentive he is to my health and my needs!
About Joel Salter, FNP-C
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- 16 years of experience
- English, Tagalog
- 1487831129
Education & Certifications
- Western States Chiropractic College
- Dixie State University
Frequently Asked Questions
Joel Salter has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Joel Salter accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Joel Salter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Joel Salter speaks Tagalog.
3 patients have reviewed Joel Salter. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Joel Salter.
