Joel Puryear, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
3 (14)
Accepting new patients
9 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Joel Puryear, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Asheville, NC. They specialize in Physician Assistant (PA), has 9 years of experience. They graduated from University of Washington.

Joel Puryear works at MindPath Care Centers in Asheville, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    MindPath Care Centers
    1200 Ridgefield Blvd, Asheville, NC 28806 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (828) 633-6070
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ADHD and-or ADD
AIDS
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence)
ADHD and-or ADD
AIDS
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence)

ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
AIDS Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat AIDS
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Disorders Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dementia
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Developmental Disorders Chevron Icon
Drug Abuse Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Medication Management Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phobia
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Self-Harm Chevron Icon
Sexual Disorders Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Social Anxiety Disorder Chevron Icon
Social Phobia Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina
    • Cigna
    • MedCost
    • Medicare
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (7)
    About Joel Puryear, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Years of Experience
    • 9 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1346678737
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University of Washington
    Undergraduate School
    • Athens Technical College
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Joel Puryear, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Joel Puryear is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Joel Puryear has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Joel Puryear has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Joel Puryear works at MindPath Care Centers in Asheville, NC. View the full address on Joel Puryear’s profile.

    14 patients have reviewed Joel Puryear. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Joel Puryear.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Joel Puryear, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Joel Puryear appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

