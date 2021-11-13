Joel Prather, PSY is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Joel Prather is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Joel Prather, PSY
Overview
Joel Prather, PSY is a Counselor in Panama City Beach, FL. They graduated from California Southern University.
Joel Prather works at
Locations
Beach Counseling Center, Panama City Beach, FL 32412234 Panama City Beach Pkwy Ste D, Panama City Beach, FL 32407 Directions (850) 249-9636
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareOregon
- CareSource
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Community Health Choice
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Magellan Health Services
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Peach State Health Plan
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Value Options
- Wellcare of Georgia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Joel Prather is a God send. I had multiple life changing events in a matter of two weeks i.e. moving, death of my father, a relationship ending. Joel is a great listener and also gives great input. It's like sitting down with an old friend and having a conversation, not therapy.
About Joel Prather, PSY
- Counseling
- English, German
- 1063633444
Education & Certifications
- Apa Board Certified Professional Counselor
- Panama City Counseling Center
- California Southern University
- Florida State University
Frequently Asked Questions
Joel Prather has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Joel Prather accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Joel Prather has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Joel Prather works at
Joel Prather speaks German.
16 patients have reviewed Joel Prather. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Joel Prather.
