Overview

Joel Prather, PSY is a Counselor in Panama City Beach, FL. They graduated from California Southern University.

Joel Prather works at Beach Counseling and Psychological Services, Panama City Beach, FL in Panama City Beach, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Beach Counseling Center, Panama City Beach, FL 324
    12234 Panama City Beach Pkwy Ste D, Panama City Beach, FL 32407 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (850) 249-9636

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Addiction
ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder
Addiction
ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder

Addiction Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Adolescent Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Anxiety Attack Chevron Icon
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Behavior Modification Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Chronic Diseases Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Couples Therapy Chevron Icon
Delusional Disorder Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Depressive Episode Chevron Icon
Grief Chevron Icon
Grief Therapy Chevron Icon
Mood Disorders Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Diseases Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
Separation Anxiety Chevron Icon
Smoking Cessation Treatment Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
Stress Management Chevron Icon
Substance Abuse Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareOregon
    • CareSource
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Community Health Choice
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Magellan Health Services
    • Medica
    • Medicaid
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Value Options
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (4)
    About Joel Prather, PSY

    Specialties
    • Counseling
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, German
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1063633444
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Apa Board Certified Professional Counselor
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • Panama City Counseling Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • California Southern University
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Florida State University
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Joel Prather, PSY is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Joel Prather is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Joel Prather has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Joel Prather has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Joel Prather works at Beach Counseling and Psychological Services, Panama City Beach, FL in Panama City Beach, FL. View the full address on Joel Prather’s profile.

    16 patients have reviewed Joel Prather. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Joel Prather.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Joel Prather, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Joel Prather appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

