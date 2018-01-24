See All Psychologists in Coral Gables, FL
Dr. Joel Plattor, PHD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Joel Plattor, PHD

Psychology
4 (5)
Call for new patient details
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Joel Plattor, PHD is a Psychologist in Coral Gables, FL. 

Dr. Plattor works at Lana M Stern Phd PA in Coral Gables, FL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Psychologists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Jana Scrivani, PSY.D
Dr. Jana Scrivani, PSY.D
0 (0)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Lana M Stern Phd PA
    1450 Madruga Ave Ste 310, Coral Gables, FL 33146 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 663-5808
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Plattor?

    Jan 24, 2018
    Excellent therapist in every way. I have seen Dr. Plattor for several years and he has helped me to improve some major issues in my life. Empathetic and totally authentic, he is a great listener and supportive in a way that makes it easier to make the right choices. He is very easy to talk to and can make me laugh even during the most difficult times. He is highly skilled at helping me figure out what the real problems are, as well as how to create the best solutions for my life. I trust hi
    Coral Gables, Florida — Jan 24, 2018
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Joel Plattor, PHD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Joel Plattor, PHD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Plattor to family and friends

    Dr. Plattor's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Plattor

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Joel Plattor, PHD.

    About Dr. Joel Plattor, PHD

    Specialties
    • Psychology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1366599029
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Plattor has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Plattor has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Plattor works at Lana M Stern Phd PA in Coral Gables, FL. View the full address on Dr. Plattor’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Plattor. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Plattor.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Plattor, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Plattor appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Joel Plattor, PHD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.