Joel Perez, ARNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5 (1)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Joel Perez, ARNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Tampa, FL. 

Joel Perez works at American Care Medical Center in Tampa, FL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Tampa General Hospital
These providers are on the medical staff of Tampa General Hospital.

Locations

  1. 1
    American Care of Tampa
    8726 W Waters Ave, Tampa, FL 33615 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 712-1726

Ratings & Reviews
5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 1 ratings
Patient Ratings (1)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Photo: Joel Perez, ARNP
About Joel Perez, ARNP

Specialties
  • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1619487659
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Joel Perez, ARNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Joel Perez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Joel Perez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Joel Perez works at American Care Medical Center in Tampa, FL. View the full address on Joel Perez’s profile.

Joel Perez has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Joel Perez.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Joel Perez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Joel Perez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Primary Care
