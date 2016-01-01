Joel Mittleman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Joel Mittleman, CHIRMD
Joel Mittleman, CHIRMD is a Chiropractor in Brooklyn, NY.
Zavelyuk Medical PC585 Knickerbocker Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11221 Directions (718) 381-6700
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Joel Mittleman accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Joel Mittleman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Joel Mittleman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Joel Mittleman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Joel Mittleman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Joel Mittleman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.