Dr. Joel Melvin, PHD

Clinical Psychology
5 (24)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Dr. Joel Melvin, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Vestavia Hills, AL. They graduated from Auburn University.

Dr. Melvin works at Nathaniel James Hansen in Vestavia Hills, AL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Alabama Psychiatry and Counseling, LLC
    3037 Massey Rd, Vestavia Hills, AL 35216 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (205) 874-9805

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anxiety
Bipolar Disorder
Depression
Anxiety
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Bipolar Disorder
Depression
Depressive Disorders
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD)
Panic Attack
Panic Disorder
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD)
Relationship Issues
Stress
  • View other providers who treat Stress
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Buckeye Community Health Plan
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Tricare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 24 ratings
    Patient Ratings (24)
    5 Star
    (23)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Nov 10, 2022
    I’ve been visiting Dr. Melvin for only three months. Wow, he has shown me view my life as beautiful and fulfilling even through my period of grief. Dr. Melvin’s demeanor is similar to sharing your thoughts with a dear friend. He listens, questions, and guides the conversation, to get to the problems, without being judgmental. At the end of each session, he gives me things to work through before returning. He has been exceptionally successful in teaching me how to set boundaries so I can live and enjoy life. I know his sessions have shown me the importance of being myself while making recommendations for improvement.
    Gwendolyn — Nov 10, 2022
    About Dr. Joel Melvin, PHD

    Specialties
    • Clinical Psychology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1548338718
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Biloxi Va Hosp
    Medical Education
    • Auburn University
    Undergraduate School
    • Birmingham Southern College
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Joel Melvin, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Melvin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Melvin has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Melvin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Melvin works at Nathaniel James Hansen in Vestavia Hills, AL. View the full address on Dr. Melvin’s profile.

    24 patients have reviewed Dr. Melvin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Melvin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Melvin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Melvin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

