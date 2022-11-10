Dr. Joel Melvin, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Melvin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joel Melvin, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Joel Melvin, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Vestavia Hills, AL. They graduated from Auburn University.
Dr. Melvin works at
Locations
-
1
Alabama Psychiatry and Counseling, LLC3037 Massey Rd, Vestavia Hills, AL 35216 Directions (205) 874-9805
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Humana
- Tricare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Melvin?
I’ve been visiting Dr. Melvin for only three months. Wow, he has shown me view my life as beautiful and fulfilling even through my period of grief. Dr. Melvin’s demeanor is similar to sharing your thoughts with a dear friend. He listens, questions, and guides the conversation, to get to the problems, without being judgmental. At the end of each session, he gives me things to work through before returning. He has been exceptionally successful in teaching me how to set boundaries so I can live and enjoy life. I know his sessions have shown me the importance of being myself while making recommendations for improvement.
About Dr. Joel Melvin, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1548338718
Education & Certifications
- Biloxi Va Hosp
- Auburn University
- Birmingham Southern College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Melvin has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Melvin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Melvin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Melvin works at
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Melvin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Melvin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Melvin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Melvin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.