Joel Hirschhorn, PT
Offers telehealth
Overview
Joel Hirschhorn, PT is a Physical Therapist in Millburn, NJ.
Joel Hirschhorn works at Recovery PT
Locations
Recovery PT (Millburn, NJ)194 Main St, Millburn, NJ 07041 Directions (973) 765-6551
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- EmblemHealth
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Medicare
- MVP Health Care
- Oxford Health Plans
- Premera Blue Cross
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Joel did a fantastic job curing my injury. He is caring, knowledgeable and woks very hard to get the patient healthy. He is the best!
About Joel Hirschhorn, PT
- Physical Therapy
- English
- 1801864632
Frequently Asked Questions
Joel Hirschhorn has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Joel Hirschhorn accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Joel Hirschhorn using Healthline FindCare.
Joel Hirschhorn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Joel Hirschhorn works at
20 patients have reviewed Joel Hirschhorn. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Joel Hirschhorn.
