Joel Heagle, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
5 (7)
Call for new patient details
Overview

Joel Heagle, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Grand Rapids, MI. 

Joel Heagle works at SHMG Internal Medicine Pediatrics - Michigan Street in Grand Rapids, MI. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Locations

  1. 1
    Spectrum Health Medical Group
    426 Michigan St NE, Grand Rapids, MI 49503 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (616) 267-7888

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Spectrum Health United Hospital
  • Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital
    • Aetna
    • HAP Insurance

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jul 10, 2017
    Joel is the best PA I have ever had. He's attentive, he listens, he gives options for care so I an be active in my health decisions - I feel like I have someone in my health corner when working with Joel.
    Jul 10, 2017
    Photo: Joel Heagle, PA-C
    About Joel Heagle, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1962497990
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Joel Heagle has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Joel Heagle has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Joel Heagle works at SHMG Internal Medicine Pediatrics - Michigan Street in Grand Rapids, MI. View the full address on Joel Heagle’s profile.

    7 patients have reviewed Joel Heagle. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Joel Heagle.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Joel Heagle, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Joel Heagle appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

