Joel Heagle has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Joel Heagle, PA-C
Overview
Joel Heagle, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Grand Rapids, MI.
Joel Heagle works at
Locations
Spectrum Health Medical Group426 Michigan St NE, Grand Rapids, MI 49503 Directions (616) 267-7888
Hospital Affiliations
- Spectrum Health United Hospital
- Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital
- Aetna
- HAP Insurance
Ratings & Reviews
Joel is the best PA I have ever had. He's attentive, he listens, he gives options for care so I an be active in my health decisions - I feel like I have someone in my health corner when working with Joel.
About Joel Heagle, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1962497990
Frequently Asked Questions
Joel Heagle accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Joel Heagle has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Joel Heagle. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Joel Heagle.
