Joe Gillis, LMHC
Overview
Joe Gillis, LMHC is a Counselor in Seattle, WA.
Locations
- 1 806A 20th Ave, Seattle, WA 98122 Directions (425) 652-8550
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Joe is terrific. I have been seeing him for over a year now. I've made more progress in that time than several years prior. Highly recommend.
About Joe Gillis, LMHC
- Counseling
- English
- 1558440917
Frequently Asked Questions
Joe Gillis accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Joe Gillis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Joe Gillis. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Joe Gillis.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Joe Gillis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Joe Gillis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.