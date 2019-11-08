See All Neuropsychologists in Bellingham, WA
Jody Veltkamp, PSY

Neuropsychology
2.5 (15)
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience
Overview

Jody Veltkamp, PSY is a Neuropsychologist in Bellingham, WA. They specialize in Neuropsychology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Rosemead School Of Psychology.

Jody Veltkamp works at Veltkamp Neuropsychology in Bellingham, WA with other offices in Lynden, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Veltkamp Neuropsychology PLLC
    3400 Squalicum Pkwy # Wa, Bellingham, WA 98225 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (360) 676-7445
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 3:00pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 4:00pm
  2. 2
    Veltkamp Neuropsychology PLLC
    1610 Grover St, Lynden, WA 98264 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (360) 676-7445
    Monday
    9:00am - 3:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 3:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ADHD and-or ADD
Brain Injury
Dementia Evaluation
ADHD and-or ADD
Brain Injury
Dementia Evaluation

ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Dementia Evaluation Chevron Icon
Learning Disabilities Chevron Icon
Memory Disorders Chevron Icon
Psychological Testing Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Choice Health
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • Premera Blue Cross
    • Regence Blue Shield of Washington
    • Value Options

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Nov 08, 2019
    I was pleased with my experience. Dr. Veltkamp is professional, sincere, and very approachable.
    — Nov 08, 2019
    About Jody Veltkamp, PSY

    • Neuropsychology
    • 26 years of experience
    • English
    • 1447223763
    Education & Certifications

    • Norwalk Hospital
    • North Broward Medical Center
    • Rosemead School Of Psychology
    • Calvin College
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Jody Veltkamp, PSY is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Jody Veltkamp is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Jody Veltkamp has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Jody Veltkamp has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    15 patients have reviewed Jody Veltkamp. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jody Veltkamp.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jody Veltkamp, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jody Veltkamp appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

