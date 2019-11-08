Jody Veltkamp, PSY is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Jody Veltkamp is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Jody Veltkamp, PSY
Overview
Jody Veltkamp, PSY is a Neuropsychologist in Bellingham, WA. They specialize in Neuropsychology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Rosemead School Of Psychology.
Jody Veltkamp works at
Locations
Veltkamp Neuropsychology PLLC3400 Squalicum Pkwy # Wa, Bellingham, WA 98225 Directions (360) 676-7445Wednesday9:00am - 3:00pmFriday7:30am - 4:00pm
Veltkamp Neuropsychology PLLC1610 Grover St, Lynden, WA 98264 Directions (360) 676-7445Monday9:00am - 3:00pmTuesday9:00am - 3:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Choice Health
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Premera Blue Cross
- Regence Blue Shield of Washington
- Value Options
Ratings & Reviews
I was pleased with my experience. Dr. Veltkamp is professional, sincere, and very approachable.
About Jody Veltkamp, PSY
- Neuropsychology
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1447223763
Education & Certifications
- Norwalk Hospital
- North Broward Medical Center
- Rosemead School Of Psychology
- Calvin College
Jody Veltkamp has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Jody Veltkamp accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Jody Veltkamp has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
15 patients have reviewed Jody Veltkamp. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jody Veltkamp.
