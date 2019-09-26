Jody Tata has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Jody Tata, LMHC
Offers telehealth
Overview
Jody Tata, LMHC is a Counselor in Westminster, MA.
Locations
Meetinghouse Family Practice16 Wyman Rd, Westminster, MA 01473 Directions (978) 874-6427
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
Jody has seen me through some very tough times!!! She is Intelligent and Very caring! I will continue seeing her for guidance.
About Jody Tata, LMHC
- Counseling
- English
- 1811065824
Jody Tata accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Jody Tata has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Jody Tata. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jody Tata.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jody Tata, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jody Tata appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.