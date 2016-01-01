Overview

Dr. Jody Tacker, OD is an Optometrist in Corsicana, TX. They specialize in Optometry, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Northeastern State University College of Optometry.



Dr. Tacker works at Envision Eyecare in Corsicana, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.