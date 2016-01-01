Dr. Jody Helmus, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Helmus is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jody Helmus, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jody Helmus, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Longmeadow, MA.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 1200 Converse St Ste 202, Longmeadow, MA 01106 Directions (413) 519-1195
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Tufts Health Plan
About Dr. Jody Helmus, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1184720047
