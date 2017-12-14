Dr. Jody Gray, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gray is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jody Gray, DC
Overview
Dr. Jody Gray, DC is a Chiropractor in Birmingham, AL.
Dr. Gray works at
Locations
-
1
Central Alabama Spine Center52 Medical Park Dr E Ste 219, Birmingham, AL 35235 Directions (205) 868-3741
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Vincent's East
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gray?
Great Chiropractor best in Birmingham
About Dr. Jody Gray, DC
- Chiropractic
- English
- 1215086103
Education & Certifications
- Jefferson State College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gray has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gray accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gray has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gray works at
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Gray. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gray.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gray, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gray appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.