Dr. Giles has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jody Giles, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jody Giles, PHD is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Paducah, KY.
Dr. Giles works at
Locations
Dr. Jody Giles2500 Holt Rd, Paducah, KY 42001 Directions (270) 212-4734Tuesday11:00am - 4:00pmWednesday11:00am - 4:00pmThursday11:00am - 7:00pmFriday1:00pm - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Giles is without a doubt the most caring, educated, and kind therapist I have ever had. She helped me through both my custody issues AND my own personal mental health concerns, and was always happy to answer my calls or texts with concerns or questions. I absolutely love seeing Jody and would recommend her to ANYONE seeking genuinely professional treatment.
About Dr. Jody Giles, PHD
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English
- 1134472954
