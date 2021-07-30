Jodie Thomas has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Jodie Thomas, APRN
Offers telehealth
Overview
Jodie Thomas, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Elizabethtown, KY.
Jodie Thomas works at
Locations
Cool Springs Family Medicine2413 Ring Rd Ste 100, Elizabethtown, KY 42701 Directions (270) 737-0077
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
My very first visit I felt like she had always been my primary care provider. She is compassionate, she took the time to listen to my concerns . Together, we worked out my treatment plan. Her medical assistants are just as nice. I high recommend her .
About Jodie Thomas, APRN
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1891269031
Frequently Asked Questions
Jodie Thomas accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
