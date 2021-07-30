See All Nurse Practitioners in Elizabethtown, KY
Jodie Thomas, APRN

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5 (1)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

Overview

Jodie Thomas, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Elizabethtown, KY. 

Jodie Thomas works at Baptist Health Medical Group Family Medicine in Elizabethtown, KY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Cool Springs Family Medicine
    2413 Ring Rd Ste 100, Elizabethtown, KY 42701 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (270) 737-0077
Check your insurance
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jul 30, 2021
    My very first visit I felt like she had always been my primary care provider. She is compassionate, she took the time to listen to my concerns . Together, we worked out my treatment plan. Her medical assistants are just as nice. I high recommend her .
    Billie Aldridge — Jul 30, 2021
    About Jodie Thomas, APRN

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1891269031
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Jodie Thomas has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Jodie Thomas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Jodie Thomas works at Baptist Health Medical Group Family Medicine in Elizabethtown, KY. View the full address on Jodie Thomas’s profile.

    Jodie Thomas has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Jodie Thomas.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jodie Thomas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jodie Thomas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

