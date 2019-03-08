Dr. Guth has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jodie Guth, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jodie Guth, PHD is a Counselor in Lake Charles, LA.
Dr. Guth works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Psychology Clinic of Lake Charles2000 Southwood Dr, Lake Charles, LA 70605 Directions (337) 474-2682
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Guth?
She has changed my life for the better.
About Dr. Jodie Guth, PHD
- Counseling
- English
- 1235240755
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Guth accepts Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Guth has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Guth works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Guth. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Guth.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Guth, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Guth appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.