Jodi Utter accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Jodi Utter, LMHC
Overview
Jodi Utter, LMHC is a Counselor in Shrewsbury, MA.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 204 Main St, Shrewsbury, MA 01545 Directions (508) 845-6246
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Jodi Utter?
About Jodi Utter, LMHC
- Counseling
- English
- 1801838990
Frequently Asked Questions
Jodi Utter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Jodi Utter has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Jodi Utter.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jodi Utter, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jodi Utter appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.