Jodi Simon, LPC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Jodi Simon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Jodi Simon, LPC
Offers telehealth
Overview
Jodi Simon, LPC is a Counselor in Beaumont, TX.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 990 Interstate 10 N, Beaumont, TX 77702 Directions (409) 289-1650
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Jodi Simon?
Jodi is an amazing therapist. I have been in therapy almost my whole life and she is the best one I have had.
About Jodi Simon, LPC
- Counseling
- English
- 1285085522
Education & Certifications
- Lamar University In Beaumont, Texas
Frequently Asked Questions
Jodi Simon has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Jodi Simon accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Jodi Simon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Jodi Simon. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jodi Simon.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jodi Simon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jodi Simon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.