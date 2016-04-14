Jodi Sciandra has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Jodi Sciandra, PSY
Overview
Jodi Sciandra, PSY is a Clinical Psychologist in Phoenix, AZ.
Jodi Sciandra works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Banner Health Center Greenway4720 E Greenway Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85032 Directions (480) 699-9044Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Banner Psychological Services1920 N Higley Rd Ste 106, Gilbert, AZ 85234 Directions (480) 543-2688
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Jodi Sciandra?
great listener...knows what she is talking about....challanges my old belief system....
About Jodi Sciandra, PSY
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1487871034
Frequently Asked Questions
Jodi Sciandra accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Jodi Sciandra has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Jodi Sciandra works at
2 patients have reviewed Jodi Sciandra. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jodi Sciandra.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jodi Sciandra, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jodi Sciandra appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.