See All Clinical Psychologists in Phoenix, AZ
Jodi Sciandra, PSY Icon-share Share Profile

Jodi Sciandra, PSY

Clinical Psychology
5 (2)
Call for new patient details
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Jodi Sciandra, PSY is a Clinical Psychologist in Phoenix, AZ. 

Jodi Sciandra works at Banner Health Center Greenway in Phoenix, AZ with other offices in Gilbert, AZ. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Banner Health Center Greenway
    4720 E Greenway Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85032 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 699-9044
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Banner Psychological Services
    1920 N Higley Rd Ste 106, Gilbert, AZ 85234 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 543-2688
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Jodi Sciandra?

    Apr 14, 2016
    great listener...knows what she is talking about....challanges my old belief system....
    Laure in Arizona — Apr 14, 2016
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Jodi Sciandra, PSY
    How would you rate your experience with Jodi Sciandra, PSY?
    • Likelihood of recommending Jodi Sciandra to family and friends

    Jodi Sciandra's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Jodi Sciandra

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Jodi Sciandra, PSY.

    About Jodi Sciandra, PSY

    Specialties
    • Clinical Psychology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1487871034
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Jodi Sciandra has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Jodi Sciandra has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    2 patients have reviewed Jodi Sciandra. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jodi Sciandra.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jodi Sciandra, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jodi Sciandra appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Jodi Sciandra, PSY?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.