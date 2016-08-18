Jodi Pingel has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Jodi Pingel, PSY
Offers telehealth
Overview
Jodi Pingel, PSY is a Clinical Psychologist in Ellisville, MO.
Jodi Pingel works at
Locations
Jodi Glaus Pingel LLC300 Ozark Trail Dr Ste 217, Ellisville, MO 63011 Directions (636) 891-9760
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Pingel was very successful in helping my daughter deal with her anxiety. Her grades went up, Her anger outbursts went away and she is a much happier person.
About Jodi Pingel, PSY
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1689737595
Jodi Pingel accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Jodi Pingel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
8 patients have reviewed Jodi Pingel. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jodi Pingel.
