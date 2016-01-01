See All Clinical Psychologists in Ontario, CA
Dr. Jodi Cabrera, PSY.D

Clinical Psychology
0 (0)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Jodi Cabrera, PSY.D is a Clinical Psychologist in Ontario, CA. They graduated from Rosemead School Of Psychology, Biola University.

Dr. Cabrera works at Schryver Medical Sales and Marketting Inc in Ontario, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Schryver Medical Sales and Marketting Inc
    3200 E Guasti Rd, Ontario, CA 91761 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (714) 225-0416

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Addiction
ADHD and-or ADD
ADHD Testing
Addiction
ADHD and-or ADD
ADHD Testing

Addiction Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
ADHD Testing Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Behavioral Disorders Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Codependency Chevron Icon
Couples Therapy Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Disorders Related to Physical and Sexual Abuse Chevron Icon
Early Childhood Trauma Chevron Icon
Faith Based Counseling Chevron Icon
Grief Chevron Icon
Life Coaching Chevron Icon
Marriage Break-Up Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Panic Disorder Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychological Disorders Chevron Icon
PTSD Treatment Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
Separation Anxiety Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Dr. Jodi Cabrera, PSY.D

    Specialties
    • Clinical Psychology
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1134370893
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Rosemead School Of Psychology, Biola University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jodi Cabrera, PSY.D is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cabrera is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Cabrera has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Cabrera works at Schryver Medical Sales and Marketting Inc in Ontario, CA. View the full address on Dr. Cabrera’s profile.

    Dr. Cabrera has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cabrera.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cabrera, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cabrera appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

