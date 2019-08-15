See All Counselors in Lake Worth, FL
Jodi Brown, LMHC Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Jodi Brown, LMHC

Counseling
5 (5)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Jodi Brown, LMHC is a Counselor in Lake Worth, FL. 

Jodi Brown works at The Counseling Center of the Palm Beaches in Lake Worth, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    The Counseling Center of the Palm Beaches
    8401 Lake Worth Rd # 209, Lake Worth, FL 33467 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 398-4580
    Monday
    10:00am - 5:30pm
    Tuesday
    3:00pm - 9:00pm
    Wednesday
    10:00am - 5:30pm
    Thursday
    10:00am - 5:30pm
    Friday
    10:00am - 5:30pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Addiction
ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder
Addiction
ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Addiction Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Adolescent Counseling Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Behavior Modification Chevron Icon
Behavioral Disorders Chevron Icon
Bereavement Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Couples Therapy Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Grief Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Grief
Grief Therapy Chevron Icon
Marital Therapy Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
Relaxation Therapy Chevron Icon
Solution-Focused Brief Therapy (SFBT) Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stress
Stress Management Chevron Icon
Substance Abuse Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Jodi Brown?

    Aug 15, 2019
    I highly recommended Ms. Brown she has helped me through stressful times. Her demeanor is truly appreciated, her calming presents helps you to focus and see the over all picture. Realizing your goals are achievable.
    Carrie — Aug 15, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Jodi Brown, LMHC
    How would you rate your experience with Jodi Brown, LMHC?
    • Likelihood of recommending Jodi Brown to family and friends

    Jodi Brown's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Jodi Brown

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Jodi Brown, LMHC.

    About Jodi Brown, LMHC

    Specialties
    • Counseling
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1649467655
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    • Towson University
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Jodi Brown, LMHC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Jodi Brown is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Jodi Brown has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Jodi Brown has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Jodi Brown works at The Counseling Center of the Palm Beaches in Lake Worth, FL. View the full address on Jodi Brown’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Jodi Brown. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jodi Brown.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jodi Brown, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jodi Brown appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Jodi Brown, LMHC?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.