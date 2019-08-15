Jodi Brown, LMHC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Jodi Brown is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Jodi Brown, LMHC
Offers telehealth
Jodi Brown, LMHC is a Counselor in Lake Worth, FL.
The Counseling Center of the Palm Beaches8401 Lake Worth Rd # 209, Lake Worth, FL 33467 Directions (561) 398-4580Monday10:00am - 5:30pmTuesday3:00pm - 9:00pmWednesday10:00am - 5:30pmThursday10:00am - 5:30pmFriday10:00am - 5:30pm
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
I highly recommended Ms. Brown she has helped me through stressful times. Her demeanor is truly appreciated, her calming presents helps you to focus and see the over all picture. Realizing your goals are achievable.
- Counseling
- English
- 1649467655
- Towson University
