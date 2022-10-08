Jocybel Itorralba has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Jocybel Itorralba
Jocybel Itorralba is a Nurse Practitioner in Las Vegas, NV.
Medical Group at Sun City2440 Professional Ct Ste 110, Las Vegas, NV 89128 Directions (702) 240-8155Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- Aetna
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Very understanding and helpfull.
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1184274037
Jocybel Itorralba accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Jocybel Itorralba has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
