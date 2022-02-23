Jocelyn Segal, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Jocelyn Segal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Jocelyn Segal, NP
Offers telehealth
Overview
Jocelyn Segal, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Tampa, FL.
Jocelyn Segal works at
Locations
-
1
Wellmed11924 Sheldon Rd, Tampa, FL 33626 Directions (813) 926-2177
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Jocelyn Segal?
Very kind, attentive and caring. I would recommend! Thank you
About Jocelyn Segal, NP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1730566803
Frequently Asked Questions
Jocelyn Segal has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Jocelyn Segal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Jocelyn Segal works at
3 patients have reviewed Jocelyn Segal. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jocelyn Segal.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jocelyn Segal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jocelyn Segal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.