Jocelyn Ryan, LMT
Overview
Jocelyn Ryan, LMT is a Massage Therapist in Yakima, WA.
Jocelyn Ryan works at
Locations
Cascade Foot & Ankle Pllc2400 Racquet Ln, Yakima, WA 98902 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Bucks Hospital
- Jefferson Frankford Hospital
- Jefferson Torresdale Hospital
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Jocelyn Ryan, LMT
- Massage Therapy
- English
- 1437691797
Frequently Asked Questions
Jocelyn Ryan accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Jocelyn Ryan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Jocelyn Ryan has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Jocelyn Ryan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jocelyn Ryan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jocelyn Ryan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.