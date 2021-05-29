Dr. Good has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jocelyn Good, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jocelyn Good, PHD is a Psychologist in Grove City, OH.
Dr. Good works at
Locations
1
Grove City Psychological Services3796 Broadway, Grove City, OH 43123 Directions (614) 871-0035
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Good saved our relationship as a couple while parenting a child with anxiety. She assisted us in understanding what our child needed and guided us on parenting which led us to not arguing about our child. Our child now has the coping skills he needs and uses them daily. Truly amazing! Thank you, Dr Good.
About Dr. Jocelyn Good, PHD
- Psychology
- English
- 1275518342
Dr. Good accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Good has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Good works at
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Good. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5.
