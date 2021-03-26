Jocelyn Eslick, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Jocelyn Eslick is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Jocelyn Eslick, NP
Overview
Jocelyn Eslick, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Tulsa, OK.
Jocelyn Eslick works at
Locations
Oklahoma Arthritis Center - Tulsa6135 S 90th East Ave, Tulsa, OK 74133 Directions (539) 215-5609Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Jocelyn Eslick?
Jocelyn is the most attentive, caring, thorough, professional, and kind practitioner I've met. I am a nurse as well, so I analyze all aspects of my care. Jocelyn is amazing! She exceeds expectations and has changed my life - the care I've received has given me so much relief and improvement in my quality of life. Jocelyn and her office are always quick to respond to my questions, whether through the app or on the phone. I cannot recommend her and her office enough!
About Jocelyn Eslick, NP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1730725649
Frequently Asked Questions
Jocelyn Eslick has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Jocelyn Eslick accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Jocelyn Eslick has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Jocelyn Eslick. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jocelyn Eslick.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jocelyn Eslick, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jocelyn Eslick appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.