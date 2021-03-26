See All Nurse Practitioners in Tulsa, OK
Jocelyn Eslick, NP Icon-share Share Profile

Jocelyn Eslick, NP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5 (3)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Jocelyn Eslick, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Tulsa, OK. 

Jocelyn Eslick works at Oklahoma Arthritis Center in Tulsa, OK. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Oklahoma Arthritis Center - Tulsa
    6135 S 90th East Ave, Tulsa, OK 74133 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (539) 215-5609
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 12:00pm
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Jocelyn Eslick?

    Mar 26, 2021
    Jocelyn is the most attentive, caring, thorough, professional, and kind practitioner I've met. I am a nurse as well, so I analyze all aspects of my care. Jocelyn is amazing! She exceeds expectations and has changed my life - the care I've received has given me so much relief and improvement in my quality of life. Jocelyn and her office are always quick to respond to my questions, whether through the app or on the phone. I cannot recommend her and her office enough!
    J. Collins — Mar 26, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Jocelyn Eslick, NP
    How would you rate your experience with Jocelyn Eslick, NP?
    • Likelihood of recommending Jocelyn Eslick to family and friends

    Jocelyn Eslick's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Jocelyn Eslick

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Jocelyn Eslick, NP.

    About Jocelyn Eslick, NP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1730725649
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Jocelyn Eslick, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Jocelyn Eslick is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Jocelyn Eslick has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Jocelyn Eslick has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Jocelyn Eslick works at Oklahoma Arthritis Center in Tulsa, OK. View the full address on Jocelyn Eslick’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Jocelyn Eslick. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jocelyn Eslick.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jocelyn Eslick, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jocelyn Eslick appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Jocelyn Eslick, NP?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.