Internal Medicine
5 (4)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Jocelyn Bresnahan, NP is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Brockton, MA. 

Jocelyn Bresnahan works at SMG Brockton Internal Medicine in Brockton, MA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    SMG Brockton Internal Medicine
    1 Pearl St Ste 2500, Brockton, MA 02301 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (508) 445-9081

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Good Samaritan Medical Center
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts

    Jun 01, 2019
    I feel extremely well cared for, she is simply wonderful. As a nurse I am honored to be her patient.
    Therese in Hull — Jun 01, 2019
    About Jocelyn Bresnahan, NP

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1982685095
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Jocelyn Bresnahan, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Jocelyn Bresnahan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Jocelyn Bresnahan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Jocelyn Bresnahan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Jocelyn Bresnahan works at SMG Brockton Internal Medicine in Brockton, MA. View the full address on Jocelyn Bresnahan’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Jocelyn Bresnahan. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jocelyn Bresnahan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jocelyn Bresnahan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jocelyn Bresnahan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

