See All Family Doctors in Maumee, OH
Jocelyn Bratt, CNP Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Jocelyn Bratt, CNP

Family Medicine
4.5 (20)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Jocelyn Bratt, CNP is a Family Medicine Specialist in Maumee, OH. 

Jocelyn Bratt works at Fallen Timbers Family Physicians in Maumee, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Fallen Timbers Family Physicians
    5705 Monclova Rd Ste 24, Maumee, OH 43537 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (419) 370-3659

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Abscess Incision and Drainage
Acid Reflux
Allergies
Abscess Incision and Drainage
Acid Reflux
Allergies

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Abscess Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Acid Reflux Chevron Icon
Allergies Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Chronic Diseases Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Foreign Body Removal from Eye Chevron Icon
Health Screening Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Insurance Physical Examination Chevron Icon
Joint Injection Chevron Icon
Lesion Removal Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Pain Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Pap Smear Chevron Icon
Pelvic Exams Chevron Icon
Physical Examination Chevron Icon
Respiratory Diseases Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Skin Biopsy Chevron Icon
Sports Physical Examination Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Wound Care and Management Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • AARP
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Paramount

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 20 ratings
    Patient Ratings (20)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Jocelyn Bratt?

    Sep 17, 2022
    Jocelyn is fabulous!! She listens to my concerns & questions & I’m so thankful for her expertise. I would definitely recommend her to others!!
    Hannah — Sep 17, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Jocelyn Bratt, CNP
    How would you rate your experience with Jocelyn Bratt, CNP?
    • Likelihood of recommending Jocelyn Bratt to family and friends

    Jocelyn Bratt's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Jocelyn Bratt

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Jocelyn Bratt, CNP.

    About Jocelyn Bratt, CNP

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Female
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1992085708
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • McLaren St. Luke's

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Jocelyn Bratt, CNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Jocelyn Bratt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Jocelyn Bratt has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Jocelyn Bratt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Jocelyn Bratt works at Fallen Timbers Family Physicians in Maumee, OH. View the full address on Jocelyn Bratt’s profile.

    20 patients have reviewed Jocelyn Bratt. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jocelyn Bratt.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jocelyn Bratt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jocelyn Bratt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.