Jocelyn Baker, CNM

Midwifery
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Jocelyn Baker, CNM is a Midwife in Rockaway Park, NY. 

Jocelyn Baker works at Premiere Pediatrics Of New York in Rockaway Park, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    NewYork-Presbyterian Medical Group Brooklyn - OB/GYN, Midwifery
    12105 Rockaway Beach Blvd, Rockaway Park, NY 11694 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 499-3636

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital

Birth
Birth Plan
Contraceptive Counseling
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care

    About Jocelyn Baker, CNM

    Specialties
    • Midwifery
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1972960979
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Jocelyn Baker, CNM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Jocelyn Baker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Jocelyn Baker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Jocelyn Baker works at Premiere Pediatrics Of New York in Rockaway Park, NY. View the full address on Jocelyn Baker’s profile.

    Jocelyn Baker has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Jocelyn Baker.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jocelyn Baker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jocelyn Baker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

