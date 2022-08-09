Joanne Solchany accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Joanne Solchany, RN
Joanne Solchany, RN is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Clinical Nurse Specialist in Lynnwood, WA.
- 1 20006 Cedar Valley Rd Ste 101, Lynnwood, WA 98036 Directions (206) 679-4471
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Dr Solchany advocates for children’s well-being. In a world where profit trumps all, her integrity lends a voice to those who couldn’t speak for themselves.
- Pediatric Psychiatry Nursing
- English
- 1982873980
