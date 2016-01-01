Dr. Shea accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Joanne Shea, PHD
Overview
Dr. Joanne Shea, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Port Washington, NY.
Dr. Shea works at
Locations
Sands Point Center for Health and Rehabilitation1440 Port Washington Blvd, Port Washington, NY 11050 Directions (718) 854-8370
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
About Dr. Joanne Shea, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1669494886
Dr. Shea has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
