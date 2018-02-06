Joanne Pecuch has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Joanne Pecuch, LCSW
Overview
Joanne Pecuch, LCSW is a Clinical Psychologist in Sunrise, FL.
Joanne Pecuch works at
Locations
Psychiatric Consulting and Counseling Inc.12651 W Sunrise Blvd Ste 101, Sunrise, FL 33323 Directions (954) 587-7520Monday10:00am - 5:00pmTuesday10:00am - 5:00pmWednesday10:00am - 5:00pmThursday10:00am - 5:00pm
- Aetna
- Anthem
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Pecuch tested by child for ADHD and helped her tremendously. Dr Pecuch was professional and compassionate and truly understands children. I highly recommend her.
About Joanne Pecuch, LCSW
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1871626648
Frequently Asked Questions
Joanne Pecuch accepts Aetna and Anthem, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Joanne Pecuch has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Joanne Pecuch. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Joanne Pecuch.
