Overview

Dr. Joanne Fava, DC is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Venice, FL. 

Dr. Fava works at Elite Urology in Venice, FL with other offices in University Park, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Chiropractic Sports Medicine
    401 Commercial Ct Ste E, Venice, FL 34292 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (941) 492-6880
  2. 2
    Fastar
    8037 Cooper Creek Blvd Ste 101, University Park, FL 34201 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (941) 359-3278
  3. 3
    Fastar
    415 Commercial Ct # A-2, Venice, FL 34292 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (941) 492-6880

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Graston Technique®
Spine and Sports Musculoskeletal Rehabilitation
Sports Rehabilitation
Graston Technique®
Spine and Sports Musculoskeletal Rehabilitation
Sports Rehabilitation

Graston Technique® Chevron Icon
Spine and Sports Musculoskeletal Rehabilitation Chevron Icon
Sports Rehabilitation Chevron Icon
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Mar 25, 2021
    Best healer I have ever come in contact with. Great listener, great therapist, great person. I felt heard and cared for not only about my injury but practical support instruction for preventative measures against future injury. 10 stars if I could.
    betty barfield — Mar 25, 2021
    About Dr. Joanne Fava, DC

    Specialties
    • Sports Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1316035603
