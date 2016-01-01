See All Registered Nurses in Columbia, SC
Joanne Crossan, APRN

Nephrology Nursing
0 (0)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Joanne Crossan, APRN is a Nephrology Nurse in Columbia, SC. 

Joanne Crossan works at Columbia Nephrology Associates PA in Columbia, SC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Columbia Nephrology Assosciates
    121 Park Central Dr Ste 200, Columbia, SC 29203 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (803) 252-9907

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Lexington Medical Center
  • Musc Health Columbia Medical Center Downtown
  • Prisma Health Baptist Hospital
  • Prisma Health Richland Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Diabetes
Hypertension
Hypertensive Hypokalemia Familial
Diabetes
Hypertension
Hypertensive Hypokalemia Familial

Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Hypokalemia Familial Chevron Icon
Isolated Systolic Hypertension Chevron Icon
Labile Hypertension Chevron Icon
Primary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Renal Hypertension Chevron Icon
Resistant Hypertension Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    About Joanne Crossan, APRN

    Specialties
    • Nephrology Nursing
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1255631123
    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    • University of South Carolina - MSN
