Joanne Crandall has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Joanne Crandall, LMHC
Offers telehealth
Overview
Joanne Crandall, LMHC is a Counselor in Port Charlotte, FL.
Joanne Crandall works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Bayfront Health Psychiatry3191 Harbor Blvd Ste A, Port Charlotte, FL 33952 Directions (941) 766-9555
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Joanne Crandall?
About Joanne Crandall, LMHC
- Counseling
- English
- 1811938848
Frequently Asked Questions
Joanne Crandall accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Joanne Crandall has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Joanne Crandall works at
Joanne Crandall has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Joanne Crandall.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Joanne Crandall, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Joanne Crandall appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.