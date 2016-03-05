See All Optometrists / Eye Doctors in Tacoma, WA
Dr. Joanne Bachman, OD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Joanne Bachman, OD

Optometry
5 (3)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Joanne Bachman, OD is an Optometrist in Tacoma, WA. They graduated from University of Alabama.

Dr. Bachman works at Franciscan Eye Care Associates in Tacoma, WA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
These providers are on the medical staff of St. Francis Hospital
Compare with other Optometrists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Bradley Frederickson, OD
Dr. Bradley Frederickson, OD
8 (16)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of St. Francis Hospital.

Locations

  1. 1
    Franciscan Medical Group
    1608 S J St Fl 3, Tacoma, WA 98405 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (253) 274-7503

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Cataract Removal Surgery
Contact Lens Exams
Diabetic Eye Disease
Cataract Removal Surgery
Contact Lens Exams
Diabetic Eye Disease

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Contact Lens Exams Chevron Icon
Diabetic Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Retina Diseases Chevron Icon
Retinal Testing Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 3 ratings
Patient Ratings (3)
5 Star
(3)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Bachman?

Mar 05, 2016
I have been a patient of Dr Bachman's since she first started practicing in Puyallup. It has been so many years and now I'm Retired and still seeing her. I would never consider seeing anyone else for a checkup. She's a wonderful, thoughtful person that I'm glad to have had the good fortune of meeting and having her help guide me in regards to my Eyecare.I would highly recommend her, trust her and respect her. What more can be said if you're looking for an Eyecare Specialist..................
Terry D in Sumner, Washington — Mar 05, 2016
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Joanne Bachman, OD
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Joanne Bachman, OD?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Bachman to family and friends

Dr. Bachman's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Bachman

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Joanne Bachman, OD.

About Dr. Joanne Bachman, OD

Specialties
  • Optometry
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1730198250
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • University of Alabama
Medical Education
Board Certifications
  • Optometry
Board Certifications
What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Joanne Bachman, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bachman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Bachman has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Bachman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Bachman works at Franciscan Eye Care Associates in Tacoma, WA. View the full address on Dr. Bachman’s profile.

3 patients have reviewed Dr. Bachman. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bachman.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bachman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bachman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Dr. Joanne Bachman, OD?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.