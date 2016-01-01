Joanna Smith, LMHC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Joanna Smith is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Joanna Smith, LMHC
Overview
Joanna Smith, LMHC is a Psychotherapist in Orlando, FL.
Joanna Smith works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Grow Therapy300 S Orange Ave, Orlando, FL 32801 Directions (786) 244-2403Tuesday9:00am - 8:00pmThursday9:00am - 8:00pmFriday9:00am - 8:00pmSaturday9:00am - 8:00pmSunday9:00am - 8:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Joanna Smith?
About Joanna Smith, LMHC
- Psychotherapy
- English
- 1679903041
Frequently Asked Questions
Joanna Smith accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Joanna Smith has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Joanna Smith works at
Joanna Smith has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Joanna Smith.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Joanna Smith, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Joanna Smith appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.