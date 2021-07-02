Joanna Shaw, CNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Joanna Shaw is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Joanna Shaw, CNP
Offers telehealth
Overview
Joanna Shaw, CNP is a Family Medicine Nurse Practitioner in Sylvania, OH.
Joanna Shaw works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
ProMedica Physicians Sylvania Adult and Pediatric Medicine5308 Harroun Rd Ste 155, Sylvania, OH 43560 Directions (419) 824-6100
-
2
ProMedica Physicians Sylvania Adult and Pediatric Medicine - Sylvania5300 Harroun Rd Ste 155, Sylvania, OH 43560 Directions (419) 824-6100
Hospital Affiliations
- ProMedica Flower Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Paramount
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Joanna Shaw?
I have never loved a healthcare provider as much!! This office is beyond fabulous. I never have to wait & they are all so extremely nice. The hear you & validate your thoughts. I recommend a million times over!!!
About Joanna Shaw, CNP
- Family Medicine (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1225488380
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TOLEDO
Frequently Asked Questions
Joanna Shaw has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Joanna Shaw accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Joanna Shaw has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Joanna Shaw works at
13 patients have reviewed Joanna Shaw. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Joanna Shaw.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Joanna Shaw, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Joanna Shaw appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.