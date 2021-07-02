See All Nurse Practitioners in Sylvania, OH
Joanna Shaw, CNP Icon-share Share Profile

Joanna Shaw, CNP

Family Medicine (Nurse Practitioner)
3.5 (13)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Joanna Shaw, CNP is a Family Medicine Nurse Practitioner in Sylvania, OH. 

Joanna Shaw works at ProMedica Physicians Sylvania Adult and Pediatric Medicine in Sylvania, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    ProMedica Physicians Sylvania Adult and Pediatric Medicine
    5308 Harroun Rd Ste 155, Sylvania, OH 43560 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (419) 824-6100
  2. 2
    ProMedica Physicians Sylvania Adult and Pediatric Medicine - Sylvania
    5300 Harroun Rd Ste 155, Sylvania, OH 43560 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (419) 824-6100

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • ProMedica Flower Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Pelvic Exams
Well Baby Care
Pelvic Exams
Well Baby Care

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Pelvic Exams Chevron Icon
Well Baby Care Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • Paramount
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Joanna Shaw?

    Jul 02, 2021
    I have never loved a healthcare provider as much!! This office is beyond fabulous. I never have to wait & they are all so extremely nice. The hear you & validate your thoughts. I recommend a million times over!!!
    Laura — Jul 02, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Joanna Shaw, CNP
    How would you rate your experience with Joanna Shaw, CNP?
    • Likelihood of recommending Joanna Shaw to family and friends

    Joanna Shaw's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Joanna Shaw

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Joanna Shaw, CNP.

    About Joanna Shaw, CNP

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1225488380
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    • UNIVERSITY OF TOLEDO
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Joanna Shaw, CNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Joanna Shaw is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Joanna Shaw has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Joanna Shaw has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Joanna Shaw works at ProMedica Physicians Sylvania Adult and Pediatric Medicine in Sylvania, OH. View the full address on Joanna Shaw’s profile.

    13 patients have reviewed Joanna Shaw. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Joanna Shaw.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Joanna Shaw, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Joanna Shaw appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Joanna Shaw, CNP?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.