Joanna Rosen, PSY is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Joanna Rosen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Joanna Rosen, PSY
Offers telehealth
Overview
Joanna Rosen, PSY is a Psychologist in Danbury, CT.
Joanna Rosen works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Dops-psychiatry152 West St, Danbury, CT 06810 Directions (203) 791-5140
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Joanna Rosen?
Absolutely the best psychologist out there.
About Joanna Rosen, PSY
- Psychology
- English
- 1972673739
Frequently Asked Questions
Joanna Rosen has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Joanna Rosen accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Joanna Rosen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Joanna Rosen works at
4 patients have reviewed Joanna Rosen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Joanna Rosen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Joanna Rosen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Joanna Rosen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.