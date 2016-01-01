Joanna Patterson accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Joanna Patterson, PA
Overview
Joanna Patterson, PA is a Physician Assistant in Wichita, KS.
Joanna Patterson works at
Locations
Wesley Rehabilitation Hospital8338 W 13th St N, Wichita, KS 67212 Directions (316) 729-1030
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
About Joanna Patterson, PA
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1194799130
Joanna Patterson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Joanna Patterson works at
Joanna Patterson has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Joanna Patterson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Joanna Patterson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Joanna Patterson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.