Joanna Negro accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Joanna Negro, PSY
Overview
Joanna Negro, PSY is a Clinical Psychologist in Huntington, NY.
Joanna Negro works at
Locations
Ash Psychological Services LLC44 Elm St Ste 8, Huntington, NY 11743 Directions (631) 796-4784
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Joanna Negro, PSY
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1649288135
Frequently Asked Questions
Joanna Negro has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Joanna Negro has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Joanna Negro.
